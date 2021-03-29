11 arrests in SCU murder in Bari

BARI, MAR 29 - Italian police on Monday made 11 arrests in connection with a Sacra Corona Unita (SCU, the Puglia mafia) murder of a clan member in Bari in January 2018. Fabiano Andolfi, 33, was murdered because he decided to join another clan while continuing to push drugs on the same turf in the southeastern Italian city, police said. Six of those arrested are believed to be responsible for Andolfi's murder while the other five have been charged with ambushed and other offences committed after the murder, police said. The alleged hitman got into Andolfi's flat by posing as a Carabiniere carrying out a check, police said. The SCU is Italy's fourth and smallest mafia after 'Ndrangheta from Calabria, Cosa Nostra from Sicily, and the Camorra from Naples. (ANSA).