COVID vaccine queue jumper caught

PERUGIA
29 Marzo 2021
PERUGIA, MAR 29 - Italian police on Monday caught a COVID vaccine queue jumper in Perugia. The man, a shoe manufacturer, got his wife, a university employee, to get him onto the list of teachers to be vaccinated, police said. Teachers are among the priority categories for getting the jab. The man therefore jumped ahead of others who were more entitled to the vaccine than him, police said. (ANSA).
