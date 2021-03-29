Lunedì 29 Marzo 2021 | 15:28

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Western Balkans in EU an Italian priority - Di Maio

Western Balkans in EU an Italian priority - Di Maio

 
ROME
Teen gets dad who tied him to car with leash arrested

Teen gets dad who tied him to car with leash arrested

 
ROME
Ready to use all legal means for vaccines targets- Figliuolo

Ready to use all legal means for vaccines targets- Figliuolo

 
LA SPEZIA
Priest refuses to bless palms in protest against gay ban

Priest refuses to bless palms in protest against gay ban

 
ROME
Man held woman captive, raped her for months

Man held woman captive, raped her for months

 
ROME
Renzi 'broke no rules' with Bahrain Grand Prix trip

Renzi 'broke no rules' with Bahrain Grand Prix trip

 
ROME
Tension between judges, govt over COVID vaccinations

Tension between judges, govt over COVID vaccinations

 
ROME
Soccer: Italy win second World Cup qualifier too

Soccer: Italy win second World Cup qualifier too

 
ROME
Three more regions become COVID red zones

Three more regions become COVID red zones

 
ROME
COVID: 23,987 new cases, 457 more victims

COVID: 23,987 new cases, 457 more victims

 
ROME
COVID: national Rt number down to 1.08

COVID: national Rt number down to 1.08

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari-Paganese 2-0, un gol per tempo risolleva i biancorossi

Bari-Paganese 2-0, un gol per tempo risolleva i biancorossi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantocontrolli guardia costiera
Taranto, pesca illegale di «bianchetto»: sequestrati 600 chili di novellame ancora vivo

Taranto, pesca illegale di «bianchetto»: sequestrati 600 chili di novellame

 
LecceL'avvertimento
Racale, segretario Lega minacciato di morte: scritta all'ingresso del partito

Racale, segretario Lega minacciato di morte: scritta all'ingresso del partito

 
Foggianel foggiano
Borgo Mezzanone: 3 positivi in centro Covid ex Cara

Borgo Mezzanone: 3 positivi in centro Covid ex Cara

 
GdM.TVIl retroscena
Bari, sevizia e sequestra una ragazza: a incastrarlo la violazione delle norme anti Covid

Bari, sevizia e sequestra ragazza: incastrato dalla violazione delle norme anti Covid

 
BrindisiLa vertenza
Brindisi, Dar e Dcm 85 posti di lavoro a rischio

Brindisi, Dar e Dcm 85 posti di lavoro
a rischio: sos del sindacato

 
PotenzaCoronavirus
Basilicata, la variante inglese è nel 70% dei contagi

Basilicata, la variante inglese è nel 70% dei contagi

 
MateraMatera
Aggrediscono e rapinano un 20enne: tre arresti

Aggrediscono e rapinano un 20enne: tre arresti

 
BariIl caso
Altamura, padre e figlia muoiono di Covid nello stesso giorno ma in due ospedali diversi

Altamura, padre e figlia muoiono di Covid nello stesso giorno ma in due ospedali diversi

 

i più letti

«La Puglia ti vaccina», attivo da lunedì il nuovo portale: al via adesioni per under 79

«La Puglia ti vaccina», attivo da lunedì il nuovo portale: al via adesioni per under 79

Il Leonardo televisivo, un kolossal di fake news

Il Leonardo televisivo, un kolossal di fake news

Il gatto Grisù fugge dal trasportino sul treno Lecce-Torino, il controllore lo fa scendere a Pescara: è stato ritrovato

Il gatto Grisù fugge dal trasportino sul treno Lecce-Torino, il controllore lo fa scendere a Pescara: è stato ritrovato

Puglia, nuova ondata di contagi: 1.788 casi, sfiorato il 19%. Altra raffica di ricoveri, 14 morti

Puglia, nuova ondata di contagi: 1.788 casi, sfiorato il 19%. Altra raffica di ricoveri, 14 morti. Vaccinati in 568mila

Adelfia, nella notte arriva Batman a bordo del suo bat-monopattino: il video è virale

Adelfia, ecco che arriva Batman a bordo del suo bat-monopattino: il video è virale

ROME

Teen gets dad who tied him to car with leash arrested

16-year-old reports abusive father to police

Teen gets dad who tied him to car with leash arrested

ROME, MAR 29 - A 16-year-old boy got Caserta police to arrest his abusive father after he tied him to a car with a leash like an animal and beat him, sources said Monday. The incident is one of many alleged acts of violence by the 54-year-old father, an Albanian national. It took place after the man saw the boy with a friend he did not like. He allegedly dragged him into the countryside, tied him to the hood of a car with a leash and hit him, causing head injuries. The boy told police his father had hit him with metal pipe on a previous occasion. The boy's mother was reportedly beaten too. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it