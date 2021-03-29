Teen gets dad who tied him to car with leash arrested

ROME, MAR 29 - A 16-year-old boy got Caserta police to arrest his abusive father after he tied him to a car with a leash like an animal and beat him, sources said Monday. The incident is one of many alleged acts of violence by the 54-year-old father, an Albanian national. It took place after the man saw the boy with a friend he did not like. He allegedly dragged him into the countryside, tied him to the hood of a car with a leash and hit him, causing head injuries. The boy told police his father had hit him with metal pipe on a previous occasion. The boy's mother was reportedly beaten too. (ANSA).