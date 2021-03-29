Western Balkans in EU an Italian priority - Di Maio

ROME, MAR 29 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told the press after a meeting with Montenegrin counterpart Djordje Radulovic in Podgorica Monday that "the advancement of the European prospect of the whole region of the western Balkans represents a priority geostrategical investment for Italy . "In today's talks we reiterated how the path completed by Montenegro in these years is a story of success, with its historic entry into NATO which Italy strongly backed and with the opening of all the chapters in the negotiation for EU membership. "We must continue along this road". Di Maio also stressed the importance of creating opportunities for Italian firms in the area, noted that Italy is Montenegro's fourth supplier of goods, and said the country's role as energy hub of the region must be reinforced. (ANSA).