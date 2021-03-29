Western Balkans in EU an Italian priority - Di Maio
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, pesca illegale di «bianchetto»: sequestrati 600 chili di novellame
i più letti
Il gatto Grisù fugge dal trasportino sul treno Lecce-Torino, il controllore lo fa scendere a Pescara: è stato ritrovato
Puglia, nuova ondata di contagi: 1.788 casi, sfiorato il 19%. Altra raffica di ricoveri, 14 morti. Vaccinati in 568mila
ROME
29 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 29 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told the press after a meeting with Montenegrin counterpart Djordje Radulovic in Podgorica Monday that "the advancement of the European prospect of the whole region of the western Balkans represents a priority geostrategical investment for Italy . "In today's talks we reiterated how the path completed by Montenegro in these years is a story of success, with its historic entry into NATO which Italy strongly backed and with the opening of all the chapters in the negotiation for EU membership. "We must continue along this road". Di Maio also stressed the importance of creating opportunities for Italian firms in the area, noted that Italy is Montenegro's fourth supplier of goods, and said the country's role as energy hub of the region must be reinforced. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su