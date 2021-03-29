Ready to use all legal means for vaccines targets- Figliuolo

ROME, MAR 29 - Italy's COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, said Monday that he was ready to use all legal means to hit the nation's coronavirus vaccination targets. "The regional government have their health models. What interests me is that they achieve their (target) numbers," Figliuolo told reporters in Genoa when asked about the involvement of private health facilities in the vaccination campaign. "I am willing to do anything that is within the realm of legality to reach the numbers". Figliuolo confirmed that around three million more COVID vaccine doses are set to arrive in Italy at the end of this month as the nation seeks to step up its inoculation campaign. "That will take us to to a total of 14.17 million doses since the start of the campaign, compared to the initial estimate of 15.6 million," he said. "But that is more than had been forecast with the (delivery) delays of the (pharmaceutical) companies". (ANSA).