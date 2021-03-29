Man held woman captive, raped her for months

ROME, MAR 29 - Bari police said Monday that they have arrested a 31-year-old Egyptian man for allegedly holding a young woman captive for months and repeatedly raping her. The 21-year-old victim's ordeal could have lasted even longer if the police had not followed up after finding the man was armed with a knife and behaving suspiciously during a spot check triggered by him not wearing his facemask properly. They decided to search his home and found the woman locked up there. The victim said she is now pregnant. She moved in with the man voluntarily after being put in touch with him via acquaintances following a row with her family last year. They lived normally as flat mates at first but then the man allegedly held her captive and started sexually abusing her. The suspect, who was named as Ismail Mahmed, has been put in jail. (ANSA).