Renzi 'broke no rules' with Bahrain Grand Prix trip

ROME, MAR 29 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, has said he did nothing wrong after coming under fire for going to the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. Many people took to social media to criticise Renzi for making the trip, while much of Italy is in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after TV footage showed him at the race with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Jean Todt, the head of motor racing's governing body FIA. "I'm used to being subject to flak," Renzi said. "As always, I respected all the rules and I will be on the floor (of parliament) on Tuesday to do my job and intervene on the Family Act. "My travels concern me and do not cost the taxpayer a cent". (ANSA).