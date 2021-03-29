Tension between judges, govt over COVID vaccinations
ROME
29 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 29 - There is tension between Premier Mario Draghi's executive and Italy's judiciary after the government decided not to put judges among the groups of people given priority status in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Unlike teachers and health workers, judicial officials are set have to wait their turn like the rest of the population, with the oldest age groups getting vaccinated first. On Sunday magistrates union ANM released a statement calling on court officials to slow down activities and suspend non-urgent hearings in extreme cases, given that this is the situation. (ANSA).
