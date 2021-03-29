Soccer: Italy win second World Cup qualifier too

ROME, MAR 29 - Italy continued their strong start to qualification for the 2022 World Cup on Sunday, beating Bulgaria 2-0 in Sofia. Andrea Belotti fired the Azzurri in front with a penalty in the first half and Manuel Locatelli came off the bench to wrap things up in the closing stages with his first goal for the first national team. Italy's first win on Bulgarian soil extended their unbeaten run to 24 games. The Azzurri, who beat Northern Ireland 2-0 in their opening game, are joint top in European qualifying Group C with six points alongside Switzerland. Roberto Mancini's men visit Lithuania on Wednesday. (ANSA).