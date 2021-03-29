Lunedì 29 Marzo 2021 | 12:00

ROME
Tension between judges, govt over COVID vaccinations

ROME
Soccer: Italy win second World Cup qualifier too

ROME
Three more regions become COVID red zones

ROME
COVID: 23,987 new cases, 457 more victims

ROME
COVID: national Rt number down to 1.08

PESCARA
Cat thrown off train found OK in station after 5 days

ROME
Golf: Manassero comes 2nd in Acaya Open

ROME
Soccer: Lotito banned for 7 mts over COVID protocol

ROME
Siena uni lecturer suspended for 3 mts for Meloni slur

ROME
Dazn lands domestic Serie A TV rights for next 3 seasons

ROME
Congo: Mattarella repeats dismay at envoy killing (

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari-Paganese 2-0, un gol per tempo risolleva i biancorossi

MateraLa fiction
La Lipu vuole Imma Tataranni testimonial del falco grillaio

FoggiaIl fatto
Foggia, pedone investito vicino capolinea Ataf: sul posto 118 e polizia locale

LecceNel Leccese
Galatina, fermato dai carabinieri con mezzo chilo di eroina: arrestato

BariIl caso
Bari, tiene segregata in casa una 21enne e la mette incinta dopo violenza: arrestato

TarantoAmianto
Taranto: contrae asbestosi in Arsenale Marina, operaio saldatore sarà risarcito

BrindisiControlli
Mesagne, grigliata notturna nella casa di campagna: multati in 7

PotenzaLa realtà lucana
Benessere e smart working, anche gli inglese pronti a investire su Latronico

BariIl caso
Altamura, padre e figlia muoiono di Covid nello stesso giorno ma in due ospedali diversi

«La Puglia ti vaccina», attivo da lunedì il nuovo portale: al via adesioni per under 79

Il Leonardo televisivo, un kolossal di fake news

Il gatto Grisù fugge dal trasportino sul treno Lecce-Torino, il controllore lo fa scendere a Pescara: è stato ritrovato

Puglia, nuova ondata di contagi: 1.788 casi, sfiorato il 19%. Altra raffica di ricoveri, 14 morti

Adelfia, nella notte arriva Batman a bordo del suo bat-monopattino: il video è virale

ROME

Soccer: Italy win second World Cup qualifier too

Belotti and Locatelli on target for the Azzurri

ROME, MAR 29 - Italy continued their strong start to qualification for the 2022 World Cup on Sunday, beating Bulgaria 2-0 in Sofia. Andrea Belotti fired the Azzurri in front with a penalty in the first half and Manuel Locatelli came off the bench to wrap things up in the closing stages with his first goal for the first national team. Italy's first win on Bulgarian soil extended their unbeaten run to 24 games. The Azzurri, who beat Northern Ireland 2-0 in their opening game, are joint top in European qualifying Group C with six points alongside Switzerland. Roberto Mancini's men visit Lithuania on Wednesday. (ANSA).

