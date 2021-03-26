Venerdì 26 Marzo 2021 | 19:36

COVID: 23,987 new cases, 457 more victims

 
COVID: national Rt number down to 1.08

COVID: national Rt number down to 1.08

 
Cat thrown off train found OK in station after 5 days

Cat thrown off train found OK in station after 5 days

 
Golf: Manassero comes 2nd in Acaya Open

Golf: Manassero comes 2nd in Acaya Open

 
Soccer: Lotito banned for 7 mts over COVID protocol

Soccer: Lotito banned for 7 mts over COVID protocol

 
Siena uni lecturer suspended for 3 mts for Meloni slur

Siena uni lecturer suspended for 3 mts for Meloni slur

 
Dazn lands domestic Serie A TV rights for next 3 seasons

Dazn lands domestic Serie A TV rights for next 3 seasons

 
Congo: Mattarella repeats dismay at envoy killing

Congo: Mattarella repeats dismay at envoy killing

 
COVID: Only 23.5% of over 80s fully vaccinated in Italy

COVID: Only 23.5% of over 80s fully vaccinated in Italy

 
COVID: Only 23.5% of over 80s fully vaccinated in Italy

COVID: Only 23.5% of over 80s fully vaccinated in Italy

 
No blanket ban on vaccine exports to UK - Draghi

No blanket ban on vaccine exports to UK - Draghi

 

Carrera carica i suoi alla vigilia di Bari-Paganese: «Nostro obiettivo è il secondo posto»

Carrera carica i suoi alla vigilia di Bari-Paganese: «Nostro obiettivo è il secondo posto»

 

Taranto, la portaerei Cavour conclude prove in mare con gli F35

Taranto, la portaerei Cavour conclude prove in mare con gli F35

 
Brindisi, sequestrati al porto farmaci per animali dalla Romania

Brindisi, sequestrati al porto farmaci per animali dalla Romania

 
Lecce, 76enne muore in Oncologia: estraneo al focolaio Covid

Lecce, 76enne muore in Oncologia: estraneo al focolaio Covid

 
Vaccinazioni in Puglia, usato il 90,7% delle dosi anti Covid

Vaccinazioni in Puglia, usato il 90,7% delle dosi anti Covid

 
Picerno, auto sbanda e finisce in bilico su un muretto in cemento armato

Picerno, auto sbanda e finisce in bilico su un muretto in cemento armato

 
Bari, Confindustria: «La Fiera torni alla sua funzione commerciale»

Bari, Confindustria: «La Fiera torni alla sua funzione commerciale»

 
Trani, «l'impresa ha taciuto l'interdittiva antimafia, il contratto ora è sciolto»

Trani, «l'impresa ha taciuto l'interdittiva antimafia, il contratto ora è sciolto»

 
Dopo la rinuncia alla serie B, l'Olimpia Matera guarda al futuro

Dopo la rinuncia alla serie B, l'Olimpia Matera guarda al futuro

 

COVID: 23,987 new cases, 457 more victims

Positivity rate steady at 6.8%

COVID: 23,987 new cases, 457 more victims

ROME, MAR 26 - There have been 23,987 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 457 more victims, the health ministry said Friday. That compares with 23,696 new cases and 460 more victims Thursday. There have been 354,952 more tests, compared with 349,472 Thursday. The positivity rate is steady at 6.8%. Intensive care cases have risen by 288, and hospital admissions by 48. The total case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,488,619, and the death toll 107,256. There are 566,711 currently positive, up 3,753 on Thursday. The discharged and recovered are now 2,814,652, up 19,764 on Thursday. Some 534,611 people are currently in domestic isolation, up 3,697 on Thursday. (ANSA).

