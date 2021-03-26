COVID: 23,987 new cases, 457 more victims

ROME, MAR 26 - There have been 23,987 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 457 more victims, the health ministry said Friday. That compares with 23,696 new cases and 460 more victims Thursday. There have been 354,952 more tests, compared with 349,472 Thursday. The positivity rate is steady at 6.8%. Intensive care cases have risen by 288, and hospital admissions by 48. The total case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 3,488,619, and the death toll 107,256. There are 566,711 currently positive, up 3,753 on Thursday. The discharged and recovered are now 2,814,652, up 19,764 on Thursday. Some 534,611 people are currently in domestic isolation, up 3,697 on Thursday. (ANSA).