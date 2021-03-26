Venerdì 26 Marzo 2021 | 17:56

ROME
COVID: national Rt number down to 1.08

COVID: national Rt number down to 1.08

 
PESCARA
Cat thrown off train found OK in station after 5 days

Cat thrown off train found OK in station after 5 days

 
ROME
Golf: Manassero comes 2nd in Acaya Open

Golf: Manassero comes 2nd in Acaya Open

 
ROME
Soccer: Lotito banned for 7 mts over COVID protocol

Soccer: Lotito banned for 7 mts over COVID protocol

 
ROME
Siena uni lecturer suspended for 3 mts for Meloni slur

Siena uni lecturer suspended for 3 mts for Meloni slur

 
ROME
Dazn lands domestic Serie A TV rights for next 3 seasons

Dazn lands domestic Serie A TV rights for next 3 seasons

 
ROME
Congo: Mattarella repeats dismay at envoy killing (

Congo: Mattarella repeats dismay at envoy killing

 
ROME
COVID: Only 23.5% of over 80s fully vaccinated in Italy

COVID: Only 23.5% of over 80s fully vaccinated in Italy

 
ROME
COVID: Only 23.5% of over 80s fully vaccinated in Italy

COVID: Only 23.5% of over 80s fully vaccinated in Italy

 
ROME
No blanket ban on vaccine exports to UK - Draghi

No blanket ban on vaccine exports to UK - Draghi

 
ROME
Lazio to go orange - Speranza

Lazio to go orange - Speranza

 

serie c
Bari calcio, De Laurentis in conferenza: «Lasciare la squadra? È una speculazione»

Bari calcio, De Laurentis in conferenza: «Lasciare la squadra? È una speculazione»

 

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, arriva la task force di Figliuolo: pronta per la vaccinazione di massa

Potenza, arriva la task force di Figliuolo: pronta per la vaccinazione di massa

 
BariL'ordinanza
Covid a Bari, cimiteri aperti a Pasqua ma con il contapersone

Covid a Bari, cimiteri aperti a Pasqua ma con il contapersone

 
FoggiaCriminalità
Foggia, ladri scatenati: spaccata ai danni di un bar ma fuggono a mani vuote

Foggia, ladri scatenati: spaccata ai danni di un bar ma fuggono a mani vuote

 
BatAl parco delle tufare
Trani, «l’impresa ha taciuto l’interdittiva antimafia, il contratto ora è sciolto»

Trani, «l'impresa ha taciuto l'interdittiva antimafia, il contratto ora è sciolto»

 
Tarantocontrolli della ps
Taranto, in casa gestiva market della droga: arrestato 24enne

Taranto, in casa gestiva market della droga: arrestato 24enne

 
Homebasket
Dopo la rinuncia alla serie B, l’Olimpia Matera guarda al futuro

Dopo la rinuncia alla serie B, l'Olimpia Matera guarda al futuro

 
Lecceoperazione dei CC
Campi Salentina, gestivano bazar dello spaccio: tre in manette

Campi Salentina, gestivano bazar dello spaccio: tre in manette

 
BrindisiCovid
S. Pietro Vernotico, sindaco e parroco inaugurano bar in zona rossa: sanzionati

S. Pietro Vernotico, sindaco e parroco inaugurano bar in zona rossa: sanzionati

 

PESCARA

Cat thrown off train found OK in station after 5 days

Grisù, 14-yr-old tom, mistakenly ejected after leaving owners

Cat thrown off train found OK in station after 5 days

PESCARA, MAR 26 - A cat mistakenly thrown off a Lecce-Turin train at the weekend has been found at the station where he was ejected in good health five days after the incident. Grisù, a 14-year-old male, got away from his owners during the journey from Lecce to Turin and the conductor threw him off the train at the station in Pescara. The owners returned from Turin to Pescara to look for him and were helped by the Italian association for the protection of animals, ENPA, which said Friday: "he was found by railway staff today around eight o'clock in the morning, while he was sitting comfortably sunbathing in a quiet spot just outside the station, on the Ancona-bound track". (ANSA).

