Cat thrown off train found OK in station after 5 days

PESCARA, MAR 26 - A cat mistakenly thrown off a Lecce-Turin train at the weekend has been found at the station where he was ejected in good health five days after the incident. Grisù, a 14-year-old male, got away from his owners during the journey from Lecce to Turin and the conductor threw him off the train at the station in Pescara. The owners returned from Turin to Pescara to look for him and were helped by the Italian association for the protection of animals, ENPA, which said Friday: "he was found by railway staff today around eight o'clock in the morning, while he was sitting comfortably sunbathing in a quiet spot just outside the station, on the Ancona-bound track". (ANSA).