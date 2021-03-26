COVID: national Rt number down to 1.08

ROME, MAR 26 - Italy's nationwide COVID-19 Rt reproduction number has fallen to 1.08, down from 1.16 last week, sources said Friday ahead of the release of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). The report says that the incidence of COVID-19 cases has fallen to 240 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants from 264 last week, according to the sources. The report said "the overall risk has improved, but remains high in general". Five regions have a high risk: Friuli Venezia-Giulia, Lazio, Piedmont, Puglia and Tuscany. Thirteen have a moderate risk, while three have a low risk: Basilicata, Campania, and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano. Higher Health Institute (ISS) President Silvio Brusaferro said the contagion curve was slowing and there were the first signs of stabilization. "We are beginning to see a decrease in cases," he said. The report said rigorous measures must be maintained and physical interactions reduced. Health ministry prevention chief Gianni Rezza said "with the restrictive measures and vaccines, we are hoping for a serene summer". Brusaferro and Rezza said new indications would soon be issued about home care. (ANSA).