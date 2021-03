Golf: Manassero comes 2nd in Acaya Open

ROME, MAR 26 - Italy's Matteo Manassero came second to Scotland's Ryan Lumsden in the Acaya Open at Vernole near Lecce on Friday. Manassero, the former golden boy of Italian golf, missed out with a bogey at the last to finish one behind the winner. Italian amateur Gregorio De Leo came seventh, alongisde countryman Jacopo Vecchi Fossa. (ANSA).