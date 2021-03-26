Siena uni lecturer suspended for 3 mts for Meloni slur

ROME, MAR 26 - A lecturer at Siena University was suspended for three months Friday for calling nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni a "fishwife" last month. Professor Giovanni Gozzini has already been suspended pending the disciplinary ruling for what he said on Italian radio on February 19. Gozzin insulted Meloni after she criticised Premier Mario Draghi. The modern history lecturer called rightist leader Meloni a "fishwife" for "daring to criticise someone like Draghi", a former European Central Bank chief credited with saving the euro whose nickname is Super Mario. Asked to moderate his language so as not insult fishsellers, Gozzini replied "what should I call her then, a cow, a sow, what fully captures her ignorance and arrogance?" Meloni received crossparty solidarity after the incident, broadcast live on Italian radio. FdI is the only major party in Italy not to have joined Draghi's national unity government. But Meloni has said they will judge his policies on their merits. (ANSA).