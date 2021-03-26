Dazn lands domestic Serie A TV rights for next 3 seasons

ROME, MAR 26 - The Serie A league on Friday awarded the domestic broadcasting rights for the Italian top flight for the next three seasons to Dazn. Dazn landed exclusive rights to seven games in each round of fixtures and shared rights to the other three for around 840 million euros a season. Sky, which currently has the lion's share of Serie A's broadcasting rights in Italy, is in talks to have co rights to the three shared matches. It has offered around 70 million euros a season for those rights. (ANSA).