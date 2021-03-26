Soccer: Lotito banned for 7 mts over COVID protocol

ROME, MAR 26 - An Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) tribunal on Friday banned Lazio Chairman Claudio Lotito from football for seven months and fined the Rome club 150,000 euros for breaching the game's COVID-19 protocol, sources said. Club doctors Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia were banned for 12 months, according to the sources. . The case regards a furore over the fact that some players were negative in tests performed by a lab used by the club last year to obtain the all clear to take part in Serie A matches but positive in COVID tests done at another centre ahead of UEFA Champion League games. (ANSA).