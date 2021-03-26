Congo: Mattarella repeats dismay at envoy killing (

ROME, MAR 26 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday got a phonecall from the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, who reiterated his Deep condolences for the killing of Ambassador Luca Attanasio and his police escort Carabiniere Vittorio Iacovacci and "assured the broadest collaboration within the framework of investigations conducted by Italian investigators, confirming the utmost commitment of the Congolese authorities", a statement from the presidential Quirinal Palace said. Mattarella reiterated "the dismay and indignation that the attack aroused among Italians," the note said. Mattarella added that he hoped that the coomitment of the DRC and United Nations, along with that of Italian authorities, may soon help clear up what happened and catch those responsible for "this horrendous crime", which also killed a WFP driver, Mustapha Milompa. The three were killed in an ambush by would-be kidnappers who the DRC has said were Rwandan Hutu militia. (ANSA).