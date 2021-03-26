COVID: Only 23.5% of over 80s fully vaccinated in Italy
ROME
26 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 26 - Only 23.5% of over 80s have been fully vaccinated in Italy, a total of 983,320 people, the government said Friday. The percentage of those who have received their first shot of the jab is 48.74%, amounting to some 2,173,782 people. And only 1.62% of 70-79 year olds have had both jabs, 96,312 people. Some 5.64% of that age bracket have had their first jab, or 352,227 people. (ANSA).
