No blanket ban on vaccine exports to UK - Draghi

ROME, MAR 26 - Premier Mario Draghi said Friday that the EU's tighter rules on the exportation of COVID-19 vaccines outside the bloc will not lead to a blanket ban on exports to the UK. "The ban should be applied, above all, to companies that do not respect the pacts," Draghi told a news conference. He said a "total block" of vaccines to UK would "interrupt production of the vaccine as well as triggering political tension. "We must not get to that point and we will not," he added. Draghi said that Italy had been the first country in the EU to raise the issue of putting restrictions on the export of COVID-19 vaccines. "Now, unfortunately, it is an issue that everyone is focused on," he added. "The criteria announced by the Commission is, in part, a modification of the previous criteria," Draghi said. "Beforehand, the only condition for a ban on the exports of a certain vaccine was the failure to respect a contract by a company. "Yesterday, the Commission extended the criteria introducing the words proportionality and reciprocity. "What the country the vaccine is headed to does, whether it allows exports or not, also counts. "Proportionality is a more slender criteria regarding vaccine deliveries to a country that already has a high percentage of people vaccinated". (ANSA).