Italy first to raise issue of vaccine exports - Draghi

ROME, MAR 26 - Premier Mario Draghi told a press conference on Friday that Italy had been the first country in the EU to raise the issue of putting restrictions on the export of COVID-19 vaccines to countries outside the bloc. "Now, unfortunately, it is an issue that everyone is focused on," he added. European leaders decided at the EU to summit to tighten up the rules on the exportation of vaccines while stopping short of a total export ban. "The criteria announced by the Commission is, in part, a modification of the previous criteria," Draghi said. "Beforehand, the only condition for a ban on the exports of a certain vaccine was the failure to respect a contract by a company. "Yesterday, the Commission extended the criteria introducing the words proportionality and reciprocity. "What the country the vaccine is headed to does, whether it allows exports or not, also counts. "Proportionality is a more slender criteria regarding vaccine deliveries to a country that already has a high percentage of people vaccinated". (ANSA).