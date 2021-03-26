Biden breath of fresh air for US-EU ties - Draghi

ROME, MAR 26 - Premier Mario Draghi said Friday that US President Joe Biden's address to the EU summit Thursday "was very important, he really brought new air, fresh air in US-EU relations". Draghi said Biden "reaffirmed that the pillar of American foreign policy is the EU. In a previous time, it was said that the US looked to the east, to Asia, it was in an equidistant position. Today no, there is a single fundamental ally and it is the EU". Draghi also said: "the previous US administration, on the issue of taxing digital multinationals, was in total closure, but now the new administration has opened to international accords for the taxation of digital companies". In his video address to the virtual summit Thursday, Biden reaffirmed close US-EU ties, especially over vaccine cooperation. (ANSA).