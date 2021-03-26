COVID: Campania reaches deal to buy Sputnik vaccine
ROME
26 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 26 - Campania, the southern Italian region that Naples belongs to, has signed an agreement to buy the Russian Sputnik V. COVID-19 vaccine, ANSA sources said Friday, confirming reports by La Repubblica Napoli and Tass. The deal is "frozen" pending approval of Sputnik V by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the sources said. (ANSA).
