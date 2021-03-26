Cop talks woman out of suicide over the phone

ANCONA, MAR 26 - A woman police officer talked a young woman out of suicide over the phone in Marche on Thursday night, sources said Friday. The suicidal woman from the Fano area was put through to the switchboard in Pesaro after telling local cops she wanted to kill herself. The Pesaro officer managed to calm the woman and find out where she was so she could send Carabinieri to talk to her. The police went to her home and put her in contact with her parents. The young woman had decided to kill herself after her boyfriend broke up with her over the phone, local sources said. (ANSA).