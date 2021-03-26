Venerdì 26 Marzo 2021 | 14:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: Campania reaches deal to buy Sputnik vaccine

COVID: Campania reaches deal to buy Sputnik vaccine

 
ROME
Schools to reopen in red zones after Easter - sources

Schools to reopen in red zones after Easter - sources

 
ANCONA
Cop talks woman out of suicide over the phone

Cop talks woman out of suicide over the phone

 
NOVARA
Mother and ex get life for killing 20-mt-old boy

Mother and ex get life for killing 20-mt-old boy

 
ROME
Delivery riders on strike across Italy

Delivery riders on strike across Italy

 
ROME
Cinema: 'Volevo Nascondermi' tops David list with 15 nods

Cinema: 'Volevo Nascondermi' tops David list with 15 nods

 
ROME
COVID: Italy's population dropped by 384,000 in 2020

COVID: Italy's population dropped by 384,000 in 2020

 
ROME
13 million euros seized from ex Magliana boss Nicitra

13 million euros seized from ex Magliana boss Nicitra

 
ROME
Highways company ASPI fined 5 mn euros by Antitrust

Highways company ASPI fined 5 mn euros by Antitrust

 
ROME
Soccer: Italy make strong start in World Cup qualifiers

Soccer: Italy make strong start in World Cup qualifiers

 
ROME
COVID: 23,696 new cases, 460 more victims

COVID: 23,696 new cases, 460 more victims

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari calcio, De Laurentis in conferenza: «Lasciare la squadra? È una speculazione»

Bari calcio, De Laurentis in conferenza: «Lasciare la squadra? È una speculazione»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Lecceoperazione dei CC
Campi Salentina, gestivano bazar dello spaccio: tre in manette

Campi Salentina, gestivano bazar dello spaccio: tre in manette

 
Tarantocontrolliin carcere
Taranto, rinvenuti due micro telefoni in una cella del carcere: uno era nel water

Taranto, rinvenuti due micro telefoni in una cella del carcere: uno era nel water

 
BariIl supereroe
Adelfia, nella notte arriva Batman a bordo del suo bat-monopattino: il video è virale

Adelfia, nella notte arriva Batman a bordo del suo bat-monopattino: il video è virale

 
Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, sale curva contagi (+151) e tasso positività (11%): un altro decesso

Covid in Basilicata, sale curva contagi (+151) e tasso positività (11%): un altro decesso

 
Foggiail bel gesto
San Giovanni Rotondo, prelievo multiorgano da 49enne: donati reni, fegato e cornee

San Giovanni Rotondo, prelievo multiorgano da 49enne: donati reni, fegato e cornee

 
BrindisiCovid
S. Pietro Vernotico, sindaco e parroco inaugurano bar in zona rossa: sanzionati

S. Pietro Vernotico, sindaco e parroco inaugurano bar in zona rossa: sanzionati

 
Covid news h 24Lotta al virus
Vaccini anti Covid, oltre 2mila i volontari per Reithera in Puglia

Vaccini anti Covid, oltre 2mila i volontari per Reithera in Puglia

 
MateraLa fiction Rai 1
Matera, al via riprese «Imma Tataranni 2»: primo ciak in anticipo

Matera, al via riprese «Imma Tataranni 2»: primo ciak in anticipo

 

i più letti

Covid in Puglia, schizzano i contagi oltre 2mila e altri 37 morti: tasso positività al 16%

Covid in Puglia, schizzano i contagi oltre 2mila e altri 37 morti: tasso positività al 16%. Consegnati i monoclonali

Puglia, emanata nuova ordinanza anti Covid: stop a seconde case e negozi chiusi alle 18

Puglia, emanata nuova ordinanza anti Covid: stop a seconde case e negozi chiusi alle 18

Emergenza Covid, Puglia «rosso scuro» nella mappa Ue

Emergenza Covid, Puglia «rosso scuro» nella mappa Ue

Il Canale di Suez bloccato da un'enorme nave portacontainer

Il Canale di Suez bloccato da un'enorme nave portacontainer

Il Leonardo televisivo, un kolossal di fake news

Il Leonardo televisivo, un kolossal di fake news

ROME

Schools to reopen in red zones after Easter - sources

No yellow zones until Apr 30

Schools to reopen in red zones after Easter - sources

ROME, MAR 26 - Premier Mario Draghi and the COVID task force on Friday decided to reopen nursery schools, elementary schools and the first year of middle schools in high-risk COVID red zones after Easter, ministerial sources said Friday. There will be no low-to intermediate risk yellow zones, but only medium-risk orange zones and high-risk red zones until April 30, the sources added. All other restrictions will be confirmed too in the government's upcoming COVID decree, the sources said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it