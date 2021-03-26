Schools to reopen in red zones after Easter - sources

ROME, MAR 26 - Premier Mario Draghi and the COVID task force on Friday decided to reopen nursery schools, elementary schools and the first year of middle schools in high-risk COVID red zones after Easter, ministerial sources said Friday. There will be no low-to intermediate risk yellow zones, but only medium-risk orange zones and high-risk red zones until April 30, the sources added. All other restrictions will be confirmed too in the government's upcoming COVID decree, the sources said. (ANSA).