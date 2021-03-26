Mother and ex get life for killing 20-mt-old boy

NOVARA, MAR 26 - An Italian mother and her then partner got life imprisonment Friday for killing a 20-month-old boy in Novara in May 2019. Gaia Russo and Nicolas Musi were found guilty of the murder of Leonardo Musi. The court upheld a sentence request from the prosecutor in the case, Silvia Baglivo. Leonardo was found to be dead when he arrived at a hospital in the northern town. The pair used the right to remain silent in questioning. Nicolas Musi, 24, was found guilty of killing Leonardo by repeated beatings. Gaia Russo, also 24, was found guilty of doing nothing to stop the beatings. (ANSA).