Delivery riders on strike across Italy

ROME, MAR 26 - Food delivery riders went on strike for better pay and conditions across Italy on Friday. The strike was called by the "Rider X i Diritti" (Riders For Rights) network. It was confirmed despite a deal last week between trade unions and the Assodelivery delivery-firm association on a framework protocol for legality and against gang mastering. The strike is taking place in 30 cities and the slogan is "Nessuno ordina, nessuno consegna" (No one orders, no one delivers). The riders, in fact, are asking consumers to support the strike and boycott food delivery platforms for a day. In Naples delivery riders let off flares and blocked traffic in the city centre. The centre-left Democartic Party (PD) and its putative partner the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) came out in support of the strike. They said they would work to see workers' dignity and rights guaranteed. (ANSA).