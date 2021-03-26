Cinema: 'Volevo Nascondermi' tops David list with 15 nods

ROME, MAR 26 - Giorgio Diritti's 'Volevo Nascondermi' (I Wanted To Hide) topped the list of nominations for Italy's Oscars, the David di Donatello Awards, with 15 nods. Second in line for the 66th edition of the prizes was Gianni Amelio's 'Hammamet' with 14 nominations and third was the D'Innocenzo brothers' 'Favolacce' (Scary Fairy Tales) with 13. Nods for best actor went to Kim Rossi Stuart, Valerio Mastandrea, Pierfrancesco Favino, Renato Pozzetto and Elio Germano. Vittoria Puccini, Paola Cortellesi, Micaela Ramazzotti, Sophia Loren and Alba Rohrwacher are up for best actress. The awards will be given out on May 11. The ceremony will be televised on Rai1 with Carlo Conti presenting. (ANSA).