13 million euros seized from ex Magliana boss Nicitra

ROME, MAR 26 - Italian judicial authorities on Friday seized around 13 million euros worth of assets from Salvatore Nicitra, who is thought to be one of the bosses of the infamous Banda della Magliana crime gang that was active in Rome from the 1970s to the early 1990s. The move was related to an investigation that led to restrictive measures to be imposed on 38 people in February 2020 for allegedly belonging to a criminal association led by Nicitra. This association allegedly used mafia methods to monopolise the supply of slot machines in northern Rome. (ANSA).