Highways company ASPI fined 5 mn euros by Antitrust

13 million euros seized from ex Magliana boss Nicitra
ROME
26 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 26 - Italy's antitrust authority said Friday that it has fined highways company ASPI five million euros. It said ASPI had failed to reduce tolls on highways hit by jams and poor service due to the need for extraordinary roadworks to make them safe. It said these extraordinary interventions were made necessary by the shortcomings of the company's management and maintenance of these highways. (ANSA).
