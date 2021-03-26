Venerdì 26 Marzo 2021 | 12:26

13 million euros seized from ex Magliana boss Nicitra

Highways company ASPI fined 5 mn euros by Antitrust

Soccer: Italy make strong start in World Cup qualifiers

COVID: 23,696 new cases, 460 more victims

Local transport workers to strike on Friday

COVID: Over 230,000 shots given Wed says Speranza

COVID: New cases have started to fall - Gimbe

COVID: Nurse coddling baby becomes symbol of fight

Moody's ups Italian banks' outlook

Eni plea bargains Congo graft case, pays 11 mn

22 cited in fake exam scam at Genoa uni

Bari calcio, De Laurentis in conferenza: «Lasciare la squadra? È una speculazione»

Bari, operatori circhi e luna park in piazza: «Lo Stato ci aiuti a ripartire». Coldiretti Puglia dona mangime agli animali

Potenza, scovati 11 «furbetti» del reddito di cittadinanza: alcuni avevano guai con la giustizia

Foggia, sit in protesta contro Dl sostegni: tassisti e ristoratori sfilano davanti Comune

Nardò, taroccavano slot machines e videopoker: smantellata organizzazione e tre fratelli nei guai

S. Pietro Vernotico, sindaco e parroco inaugurano bar in zona rossa: sanzionati

Vaccini anti Covid, oltre 2mila i volontari per Reithera in Puglia

Mittal Taranto, ministro Giorgetti: «Chiediamo collaborazione all'azienda, sindacati e città»

Matera, al via riprese «Imma Tataranni 2»: primo ciak in anticipo

Highways company ASPI fined 5 mn euros by Antitrust

Company failed to reduce tolls on highways hit by roadworks

ROME, MAR 26 - Italy's antitrust authority said Friday that it has fined highways company ASPI five million euros. It said ASPI had failed to reduce tolls on highways hit by jams and poor service due to the need for extraordinary roadworks to make them safe. It said these extraordinary interventions were made necessary by the shortcomings of the company's management and maintenance of these highways. (ANSA).

