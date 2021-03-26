Soccer: Italy make strong start in World Cup qualifiers

ROME, MAR 26 - Italy made a strong start to their campaign to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup with a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland in Parma on Thursday. Fine first-half strikes by Dominico Berardi and Ciro Immobile enabled the Azzurri to extend their unbeaten run to 23 games. "The first half was perfected because we scored twice and could have scored more," said coach Roberto Mancini, who has transformed the national team after taking over following their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. "We played with a quick tempo. "In the second half, we had more of the ball but moved it around slower although, after five months away, that can happen." The qualifying campaign continues with away trips to Bulgaria and Lithuania on Sunday and Wednesday respectively. (ANSA).