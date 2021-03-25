COVID: 23,696 new cases, 460 more victims

ROME, MAR 25 - There have been 23,696 new COVID-19 cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 460 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares to 21,267 new cases and 460 more victims, Wednesday, the same daily death toll as Thursday. Some 349,472 more tests have been done, compared to 363,767 Wednesday. The positivity rate has risen by 1%, from 5.8% to 6.8%. Intensive care cases have risen by 260, but hospital admissions have fallen by 14. The total number of cases since the start of the epidemic has risen to 3,464,543, and the death toll to 106,799. There are 562,856 currently positive, up 1,548 on Wednesday. The recovered and discharged are now 2,794,888, up 21,673 on Wednesday. (ANSA).