ROME
COVID: 23,696 new cases, 460 more victims

ROME
Local transport workers to strike on Friday

ROME
COVID: Over 230,000 shots given Wed says Speranza

ROME
COVID: New cases have started to fall - Gimbe

ANCONA
COVID: Nurse coddling baby becomes symbol of fight

MILAN
Moody's ups Italian banks' outlook

MILAN
Eni plea bargains Congo graft case, pays 11 mn

GENOA
22 cited in fake exam scam at Genoa uni

ROME
COVID has blown up social fault lines says CEI

VATICAN CITY
Pope says Dante prophet of hope

ROME
Pope Francis, Mattarella pay tribute on Dante Day

serie c
Bari calcio, De Laurentis in conferenza: «Lasciare la squadra? È una speculazione»

LecceA Trepuzzi
Prostituta scomparsa in Salento: proseguono le ricerche

PotenzaL'emergenza
Basilicata, vaccinazioni anti Covid a over 80: «Regione al secondo poso in Italia»

Covid news h 24Lotta al virus
Vaccini anti Covid, oltre 2mila i volontari per Reithera in Puglia

BrindisiAl Comune
Brindisi, varata nuova giunta: rimpasto con tre nuovi assessori

BariL'emergenza
Luna park e circhi chiusi da un anno, lavoratori domani scendono in piazza a Bari e Potenza

Foggianel foggiano
Borgo Mezzanone, operativo campo Covid per migranti positivi

Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal Taranto, ministro Giorgetti: «Chiediamo collaborazione all'azienda, sindacati e città»

MateraLa fiction Rai 1
Matera, al via riprese «Imma Tataranni 2»: primo ciak in anticipo

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1709 nuovi casi su 10.919 test (15,6%), 755 solo nel Barese. Altri 38 decessi

Messe da remoto e addio riti: così sarà la Pasqua pugliese

Emergenza Covid, Puglia «rosso scuro» nella mappa Ue

Covid in Puglia, schizzano i contagi oltre 2mila e altri 37 morti: tasso positività al 16%

Tesori dell'abisso: da Bari fino a Monopoli scoperta una miniera di «coralli»

ROME

COVID: 23,696 new cases, 460 more victims

Positivity rate up 1%, from 5.8% to 6.8%

ROME, MAR 25 - There have been 23,696 new COVID-19 cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 460 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares to 21,267 new cases and 460 more victims, Wednesday, the same daily death toll as Thursday. Some 349,472 more tests have been done, compared to 363,767 Wednesday. The positivity rate has risen by 1%, from 5.8% to 6.8%. Intensive care cases have risen by 260, but hospital admissions have fallen by 14. The total number of cases since the start of the epidemic has risen to 3,464,543, and the death toll to 106,799. There are 562,856 currently positive, up 1,548 on Wednesday. The recovered and discharged are now 2,794,888, up 21,673 on Wednesday. (ANSA).

