Local transport workers to strike on Friday
ROME
25 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 25 - Unions representing Italy's local transport workers confirmed on Thursday that they are calling their members out on a one-day strike on Friday. The Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uil trasporti, Faisa-Cisa and Ugl-Fna unions said the strike was necessary as the collective contract for the sector had not been renewed after it expired in 2017. (ANSA).
