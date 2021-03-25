Local transport workers to strike on Friday

ROME, MAR 25 - Unions representing Italy's local transport workers confirmed on Thursday that they are calling their members out on a one-day strike on Friday. The Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uil trasporti, Faisa-Cisa and Ugl-Fna unions said the strike was necessary as the collective contract for the sector had not been renewed after it expired in 2017. (ANSA).