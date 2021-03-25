COVID: Over 230,000 shots given Wed says Speranza

ROME, MAR 25 - Over 230,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots were given on Wednesday, health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday. He said "the figures are growing" and the government was determined to speed up the vaccine rollout that has been hit by repeated delays. Speranza said it was now "fundamental" to complete vaccinating the over-80s and the more fragile members of the community. He said the government was at work to "involve productive facilities able to guarantee the necessary safety standards". Speranza was speaking after a meeting with Employment Minister Andrea Orlando and Italy's trade union federations. (ANSA).