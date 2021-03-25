Giovedì 25 Marzo 2021 | 17:17

ROME

COVID: New cases have started to fall - Gimbe

But infection still rising in many regions - health foundation

COVID: New cases have started to fall - Gimbe

ROME, MAR 25 - The number of new cases of COVID-19 has started to fall at the national level although infection is still rising in many regions, the GIMBE health foundation said on Thursday. It said there were 150,033 new cases in Italy between March 17-23 down 4.8% on the 157,677 registered the previous week. "Thanks to the restrictions (adopted) in the middle of the third wave of the COVID-19, the first signs of improvement can be seen," GIMBE said in its regular monitoring report. "After four consecutive weeks, the rise in the percentage of new cases has decreased". But the report stressed that pressure on hospitals in general and intensive-care units in particular was rising It also said the the number of new cases was still increasing in 10 of Italy's 21 regions/autonomous provinces. (ANSA).

