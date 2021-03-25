COVID: Nurse coddling baby becomes symbol of fight

ANCONA, MAR 25 - A photo of a nurse coddling a baby in an Italian hospital has gone viral and become a symbol of the fight against COVID-19. The snap was taken at Ancona's Salesi Hospital, where the seven-month-old baby was admitted for a delicate operation and both he and his mother tested positive for the virus. "Both I and my son were positive for COVID, I couldn't see him and so they sent me this image of humanity and professionalism," said the mother. (ANSA).