Eni plea bargains Congo graft case, pays 11 mn

COVID: Nurse coddling baby becomes symbol of fight
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, 1709 nuovi casi su 11mila test (15,6%) e altri 38 decessi. Nuove restrizioni in arrivo per Palme, Pasqua e Pasquetta
Barletta, incassava soldi dalle assicurazioni senza versarli ai clienti: avvocato interdetto e denunciato
MILAN
25 Marzo 2021
MILAN, MAR 25 - Eni on Thursday plea bargained a Congo alleged graft case and paid 11 million in compensation. In the plea bargain, prosecutors downgraded a charge of international corruption to undue inducement. The oil giant was fined 800,000 euros in the deal with prosecutors. Eni said it was happy that the sentence had confirmed the non-existence of the crime of corruption. The case concerned payments made in Congo during 2009-2014. Eni has always denied wrongdoing. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su