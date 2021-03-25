Eni plea bargains Congo graft case, pays 11 mn

MILAN, MAR 25 - Eni on Thursday plea bargained a Congo alleged graft case and paid 11 million in compensation. In the plea bargain, prosecutors downgraded a charge of international corruption to undue inducement. The oil giant was fined 800,000 euros in the deal with prosecutors. Eni said it was happy that the sentence had confirmed the non-existence of the crime of corruption. The case concerned payments made in Congo during 2009-2014. Eni has always denied wrongdoing. (ANSA).