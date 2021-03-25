22 cited in fake exam scam at Genoa uni

GENOA, MAR 25 - Italian police on Thursday cited 22 people over a suspected scam in which Genoa university students allegedly paid lecturers to get them through exams and write their theses. The alleged scam took place at the university's business economics faculty, police said. Students passed exams with the help of external professors, police said. They also paid lecturers 600 euros per thesis, police said. The probe, dubbed '110 e frode', a play on the maximum grade a student can get and the Italian word for fraud, was carried out by finance police and instigated by suspicions on the part of university staff. During exams, police said, external teachers received copies of the questions in their homes via WhatsApp and replied with the answers. Police swooped on the home of a teacher during an accountancy exam and seized his smartphone, judicial sources said. (ANSA).