COVID has blown up social fault lines says CEI

ROME, MAR 25 - The COVID pandemic has "blown up social fault lines" exacerbating social and economic differences and boosting inequalities, the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) said Thursday. The bishops said they were "very concerned about the social fabric holding up". They said "families must be supported". The CEI also urged authorities to make sure criminality and usury does not profit from the COVID-linked economic crisis. It added that the priority must now be given to vaccine rollouts, and said Church facilities would be made available for this. Finally, the CEI said its general assembly would be held on May 24-27 this year. CEI Secretary General Mons. Stefano Russo added that the bishops were "dialoguing" with Premier Mario Draghi "in a mark of collaboration". It also said that a synod of bishops would be a chance to "transform the face of the Church". (ANSA).