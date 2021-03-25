Pope says Dante prophet of hope

VATICAN CITY, MAR 25 - Dante is a prophet of hope, Pope Francis said on the second annual Dante Day and the 700th anniversary of the Divine Comedy author's death on Thursday. "In this particular historic moment, marked by many shadows, by situations that degrade humanity, by a lack of faith and prospects for the future, the figure of Dante, prophet of hope and witness to the human desire for happiness, can still give us words and examples that help our path," said Francis as Italy's greatest poet was celebrated across the country. "He can help us to go forward with serenity and courage in the pilgrimage of life and faith that we are all called upon to complete." These were the concluding words to the apostolic letter "Candor lucis aeternae" (The Splendour of Light Eternal), issued by the pope on the 700th anniversary of Dante's death and on the date, March 25, when he is believed to have started his epic journey through Hell, Purgatory and Paradise. (ANSA).