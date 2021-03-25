COVID: We want to make April month of reopening - Salvini

ROME, MAR 25 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday that he hopes to see Italy's COVID-19 restrictions eased in a significant way next month. About half of the nation is currently a COVID red zone, meaning, among other things, that all shops selling non-essential goods are closed and pupils have to have lessons via distance learning. The whole nation will be a red zone for three days over Easter. "We are working for April to be the month of rebirth, of reopening, of revival," said Salvini, whose party is part of the broad coalition backing Premier Mario Draghi's government. "The most effective form of support is to (let people) return to work. "The Italian people have hung in for a year. They deserve to return to (normal) life". (ANSA).