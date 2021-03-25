COVID: We want to make April month of reopening - Salvini

COVID: Nurse coddling baby becomes symbol of fight
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, 1709 nuovi casi su 11mila test (15,6%) e altri 38 decessi. Nuove restrizioni in arrivo per Palme, Pasqua e Pasquetta
Barletta, incassava soldi dalle assicurazioni senza versarli ai clienti: avvocato interdetto e denunciato
ROME
25 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 25 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday that he hopes to see Italy's COVID-19 restrictions eased in a significant way next month. About half of the nation is currently a COVID red zone, meaning, among other things, that all shops selling non-essential goods are closed and pupils have to have lessons via distance learning. The whole nation will be a red zone for three days over Easter. "We are working for April to be the month of rebirth, of reopening, of revival," said Salvini, whose party is part of the broad coalition backing Premier Mario Draghi's government. "The most effective form of support is to (let people) return to work. "The Italian people have hung in for a year. They deserve to return to (normal) life". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su