'Significant' spread drop with Draghi govt - ECB

ROME, MAR 25 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a mark of market confidence in Italian creditworthiness, dropped "significantly" after former European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi was asked to form Italy's national unity government, the ECB said Thursday. "The differentials of Italian state bonds significantly dropped in the period preceding the formation of the new government by ex-ECB president Mario Draghi and briefly reached a new multi-year low before starting to rise again," said the ECB's economic bulletin. It said the differentials on Italian 10-year bond yields fell by 12 basis points, reaching 0.73%. This was compared to rises of 1.1 points, 1 point and 6 point by German, French and Spanish yields respectively, reaching -0.26% , +0.01% and 0.41% respectively. The bulletin added that the impact of COVID lockdowns in Italy was "comparable" to that of other European countries. Italy suffered a bigger drop in economic activity during the 2020 pandemic shock, it said, but "the direct negative impact of containment measures was broadly comparable to the eurozone average". While lockdowns had a major impact on sectors like toruism and hospitality, the ECB said, the hit taken by manufacturing "was largely due to external factors" such as the contraction in foreign demand. (ANSA).