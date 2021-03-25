PD elect Simona Malpezzi Senate whip

COVID: Nurse coddling baby becomes symbol of fight
ROME
25 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 25 - The Democratic Party's Senators on Thursday unanimously elected Simona Malpezzi as their whip in the Upper House. New PD leader Enrico Letta had said he wanted both of the party's parliamentary whips to be women. Malpezzi said she would give "shape and substance to female leadership". She said she would "interpret this role with the words, knowledge and capacity of a woman, without leaving anyone behind". Malpezzi's predecessor, Andrea Marcucci, did not stand to keep the role after Letta said he wanted women whips but added Thursday that "the method is wrong". The PD's Lower House whip, former minister Graziano Delrio, has said he was ready to step aside to let a woman take over. (ANSA).
