Molise and Basilicata to get COVID vaccine task forces

ROME, MAR 25 - Task forces sent by COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo will be operative in Molise and Basilicata within hours to support the structures engaged in the coronavirus vaccination campaign, sources said Thursday. The task forces will be made up of a doctor and two nurses who will be used to vaccinate people in isolated areas, the sources said. Premier Mario Draghi's government is seeking to support the regions where the COVID-19 vaccination rollout has been slower. (ANSA).