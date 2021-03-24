Mercoledì 24 Marzo 2021 | 19:48

ROME
Let Schwazer take part in Olympics - bipartisan House res

ROME
COVID: Italy aiming for half million jabs a day - Draghi (10)

ROME
COVID: Italy aiming for half million jabs a day - Draghi (9)

ROME
Berlusconi discharged from hospital

ROME
COVID: New cases surge back to 21,267, 460 victims

ROME
Collaborate, free selves from rhetoric of decline - pres

FOGGIA
Puglia doctor, 88, studying for 14th uni degree

ROME
Chinese ambassador to Rome summoned over EU sanctions

VIBO VALENTIA
2 arrested in 28-yr-old 'Ndrangheta cold case murder

ROME
Traini's 12-year term for migrant shooting spree upheld

ROME
Italy to mark Dante Day

Bari in crisi, patron De Laurentiis partecipa ad allenamento squadra

Brindisila decisione
Brindisi, emergenza Covid: chiusi parchi e cimiteri alle Palme e Pasqua

FoggiaSerie C
Foggia calcio, 10 giocatori positivi al Covid: tutti in isolamento fiduciario domiciliare

LecceIl gesto
Lecce, prelievo multiorgano al «Vito Fazzi»: donati reni, fegato e cornee

Barila tragedia
Bari, naufragio Norman Atlantic: prosegue processo da remoto con 60 parti costituite

Potenzala diffida
Potenza, Regione dispone fermata immediata attività Tempa Rossa

TarantoCinema
Taranto, il regista Abbruzzese e i suoi «Santi»: ciak con Gaia Girace, la Loren del futuro

BatTruffa
Barletta, incassava soldi dalle assicurazioni senza versarli ai clienti: avvocato interdetto e denunciato

MateraLa fiction Rai 1
Matera, al via riprese «Imma Tataranni 2»: primo ciak in anticipo

Taranto, intera famiglia sterminata dal Covid: muoiono padre, madre e figlio

Puglia, ospedali al limite, intensive piene: oggi altri 1.664 contagi (12%) e 46 morti (22 nel Barese)

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1709 nuovi casi su 10.919 test (15,6%), 755 solo nel Barese. Altri 38 decessi

Messe da remoto e addio riti: così sarà la Pasqua pugliese

Puglia, piano vaccini Covid, le regole sul sito della Regione: dal 29 tocca ai «fragili». Prenotazioni web o in farmacia per over 60 e 70

ROME, MAR 24 - Whips on the House committee for culture, education, and sport said Wednesday "all the political forces have signed a resolution on the House committee for culture, education, and sport to urge the government and CONI (Italian Olympic Committee) to ask competent international sporting bodies to allow race walker Alex Schwazer to be allowed to take part in the Tokyo Olympics, in light of what emerged in the judicial seat (where he was recently cleared of doping). The document will be put up for debate and voted unanimously in the next session, scheduled for Tuesday March 30. "This act is a clear signal that parliament wants to give to the IOC (International Olympic Committee) so that it reassesses the ban inflicted on the athlete until 2024, in light of the shelving (of the case) by the Bolzano court in the criminal proceedings that saw him indicted for doping. In fact, for the international sporting bodies the ban is still in force, despite Schwazer's innocence having been proved in the judicial seat". (ANSA).

