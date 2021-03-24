Let Schwazer take part in Olympics - bipartisan House res

ROME, MAR 24 - Whips on the House committee for culture, education, and sport said Wednesday "all the political forces have signed a resolution on the House committee for culture, education, and sport to urge the government and CONI (Italian Olympic Committee) to ask competent international sporting bodies to allow race walker Alex Schwazer to be allowed to take part in the Tokyo Olympics, in light of what emerged in the judicial seat (where he was recently cleared of doping). The document will be put up for debate and voted unanimously in the next session, scheduled for Tuesday March 30. "This act is a clear signal that parliament wants to give to the IOC (International Olympic Committee) so that it reassesses the ban inflicted on the athlete until 2024, in light of the shelving (of the case) by the Bolzano court in the criminal proceedings that saw him indicted for doping. In fact, for the international sporting bodies the ban is still in force, despite Schwazer's innocence having been proved in the judicial seat". (ANSA).