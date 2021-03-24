Mercoledì 24 Marzo 2021 | 18:09

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: Italy aiming for half million jabs a day - Draghi (9)

COVID: Italy aiming for half million jabs a day - Draghi (9)

 
ROME
Berlusconi discharged from hospital

Berlusconi discharged from hospital

 
ROME
COVID: New cases surge back to 21,267, 460 victims

COVID: New cases surge back to 21,267, 460 victims

 
ROME
Collaborate, free selves from rhetoric of decline - pres

Collaborate, free selves from rhetoric of decline - pres

 
FOGGIA
Puglia doctor, 88, studying for 14th uni degree

Puglia doctor, 88, studying for 14th uni degree

 
ROME
Chinese ambassador to Rome summoned over EU sanctions

Chinese ambassador to Rome summoned over EU sanctions

 
VIBO VALENTIA
2 arrested in 28-yr-old 'Ndrangheta cold case murder

2 arrested in 28-yr-old 'Ndrangheta cold case murder

 
ROME
Traini's 12-year term for migrant shooting spree upheld

Traini's 12-year term for migrant shooting spree upheld

 
ROME
Italy to mark Dante Day

Italy to mark Dante Day

 
TURIN
Mother donates liver, saves daughter, 3

Mother donates liver, saves daughter, 3

 
ROME
M5S, PD seeking synergy say Conte, Letta

M5S, PD seeking synergy say Conte, Letta

 

Il Biancorosso

Dopo la sconfitta
Bari in crisi, patron De Laurentiis partecipa ad allenamento squadra

Bari in crisi, patron De Laurentiis partecipa ad allenamento squadra

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barila tragedia
Bari, naufragio Norman Atlantic: prosegue processo da remoto con 60 parti costituite

Bari, naufragio Norman Atlantic: prosegue processo da remoto con 60 parti costituite

 
Potenzala diffida
Potenza, Regione dispone fermata immediata attività Tempa Rossa

Potenza, Regione dispone fermata immediata attività Tempa Rossa

 
Foggianel foggiano
San Giovanni Rotondo, 4 coppie di gemelli nascono in pochi giorni: caso raro

San Giovanni Rotondo, 4 coppie di gemelli nascono in pochi giorni: caso raro

 
TarantoCinema
Taranto, il regista Abbruzzese e i suoi «Santi»: ciak con Gaia Girace, la Loren del futuro

Taranto, il regista Abbruzzese e i suoi «Santi»: ciak con Gaia Girace, la Loren del futuro

 
BatTruffa
Barletta, incassava soldi dalle assicurazioni senza versarli ai clienti: avvocato interdetto e denunciato

Barletta, incassava soldi dalle assicurazioni senza versarli ai clienti: avvocato interdetto e denunciato

 
BariGIustizia
Covid e zona rossa, tribunali di Bari e Lecce riducono le udienze

Covid e zona rossa, tribunali di Bari e Lecce riducono le udienze

 
BrindisiMedicina
Brindisi, l'ospedale Perrino riattiva 30 posti letto per malati Covid

Brindisi, l'ospedale Perrino riattiva 30 posti letto per malati Covid

 
MateraLa fiction Rai 1
Matera, al via riprese «Imma Tataranni 2»: primo ciak in anticipo

Matera, al via riprese «Imma Tataranni 2»: primo ciak in anticipo

 

i più letti

Taranto, intera famiglia sterminata dal Covid: muoiono padre, madre e figlio

Taranto, intera famiglia sterminata dal Covid: muoiono padre, madre e figlio

Puglia, ospedali al limite, intensive piene: oggi altri 1.664 contagi (12%) e 46 morti (22 nel Barese)

Emergenza Puglia, superati i 2mila ricoveri, intensive piene: oggi altri 1.664 contagi (12%) e 46 morti (22 nel Barese)

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1709 nuovi casi su 10.919 test (15,6%), 755 solo nel Barese. Altri 38 decessi

Covid in Puglia, 1709 nuovi casi su 11mila test (15,6%), 755 solo nel Barese. Altri 38 decessi. Vaccinazioni: «fragili» chiamati dai medici

Messe da remoto e addio riti: così sarà la Pasqua pugliese

Messe da remoto e addio riti: così sarà la Pasqua pugliese

Puglia, piano vaccini Covid, le regole sul sito della Regione: dal 29 tocca ai «fragili». Prenotazioni web o in farmacia per over 60 e 70

Puglia, piano vaccinale, dal 29 tocca ai «fragili». Così le prenotazioni per over 60 e 70. Vaccini, l'inserto Gazzetta

ROME

Collaborate, free selves from rhetoric of decline - pres

So that exit from terrible months of emergency will be faster

Collaborate, free selves from rhetoric of decline - pres

ROME, MAR 24 - President Sergio Mattarella said in a message to Il Sole 24 Ore business daily editor Fabio Tamburini Wednesday that "the exit from the terrible months of the emergency, marked by deaths, suffering and serious economic and employment problems, will be faster and more effective insofar as we we are able to free ourselves from the rhetoric of decline and, via collaboration between the various realities of the country, are able to express and realise original ideas, innovative projects and far-sighted visions". The letter was read at the opening of a conference on the daily's new format and other editorial initiatives launched by the group. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it