Collaborate, free selves from rhetoric of decline - pres

ROME, MAR 24 - President Sergio Mattarella said in a message to Il Sole 24 Ore business daily editor Fabio Tamburini Wednesday that "the exit from the terrible months of the emergency, marked by deaths, suffering and serious economic and employment problems, will be faster and more effective insofar as we we are able to free ourselves from the rhetoric of decline and, via collaboration between the various realities of the country, are able to express and realise original ideas, innovative projects and far-sighted visions". The letter was read at the opening of a conference on the daily's new format and other editorial initiatives launched by the group. (ANSA).