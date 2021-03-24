Puglia doctor, 88, studying for 14th uni degree

COVID: Italy aiming for half million jabs a day - Draghi (9)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Emergenza Puglia, superati i 2mila ricoveri, intensive piene: oggi altri 1.664 contagi (12%) e 46 morti (22 nel Barese)
Covid in Puglia, 1709 nuovi casi su 11mila test (15,6%), 755 solo nel Barese. Altri 38 decessi. Vaccinazioni: «fragili» chiamati dai medici
FOGGIA
24 Marzo 2021
FOGGIA, MAR 24 - An 88-year-old doctor from Puglia is studying for his 14th university degree. Leonardo Altobelli, a retired family doctor and former mayor of Troia near Foggia, turned 88 on March 15. "I am the oldest student in the world and the second most qualified," he told local media Wednesday. As well as his 13 degrees, Altobelli also has a master's in criminology which he recently got from Foggia university after presenting a thesis titled The Hanging. He has started a course to get his 14th degree, in investigative sciences. Altobelli got his first degree, in medicine, from Siena university in 1969. His other degrees include law, political science, literature, philosophy, archaeology, a double degree in pedagogy, agrarian science, food sciences and technologies, tourist sciences, history and biotechnology. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su