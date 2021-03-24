2 arrested in 28-yr-old 'Ndrangheta cold case murder

VIBO VALENTIA, MAR 24 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested two members of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia for murdering a Calabrian businessman in a cold case stretching back 28 years, to 1993. Vibo Valentia businessman Filippo Piccione was allegedly murdered on February 21 1993 on the orders of the Lo Bianco clan after they decided he had had something to do with the murder of a clan member and relative, Leoluca Lo Bianco, on Piccione's property. Police have now arrested Salvatore and Rosario Lo Bianco on charges of premeditated murder and acting to favour the illicit activities of the Lo Bianco-Barba 'ndrina (chapter). Leoluca Lo Bianco had been murdered in the fields outside Vibo on February 1, 1993. As well as the two Lo Biancos, police served warrants of investigation on another eight people: Michele Lo Bianco, 73 , from Vibo, aka "U ciucciu" (The Donkey); Domenico Lo Bianco (79), from Vibo; Leoluca Lo Bianco (62), from Vibo, aka "U Rozzu" The Rude Guy); Filippo Catania (70), from Vibo; Antonino Franzé (66), from Vibo; Vincenzo Barba (69), fdrom Vibo; Alfredo Calafati (59), from Cessaniti; and Paolino Lo Bianco (58), from Vibo. (ANSA).