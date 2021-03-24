Traini's 12-year term for migrant shooting spree upheld

ROME, MAR 24 - The supreme Court of Cassation Wednesday upheld a 12-year prison term handed to rightwing militant Luca Traini for shooting and wounding six African migrants in Macerata on February 2018. Traini, 31, said he went on the drive-by rampage in 'revenge' for the murder and dismemberment of a Roman woman, allegedly by a Nigerian drug pusher who had nothing to do with Traini's targets. Traini went on his spree three days after the discovery of the body of Pamela Mastropietro outside Pollenza near Macerata. A Nigerian drug pusher, Innocent Oseghale, was given life for her rape, murder and dismemberment. Police found Nazi literature and far-right memorabilia in Traini's home. In 2016 he stood unsuccessfully in local elections for the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party. Traini's name was written on one of the weapon magazines used by Australia-born terrorist Brenton Harrison Tarrant in the March 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in which 51 people were murdered. Traini's lawyer said his client condemned that attack. The Cassation Court on Wednesday upheld damages for the city council of Macerata and the local chapter of the centre-left Democratic Party. (ANSA).