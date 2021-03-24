M5S, PD seeking synergy say Conte, Letta

ROME, MAR 24 - Ex-premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that the 5-Star Movement (M5S) is looking for 'synergy" with the Democratic Party (PD) after meeting Enrico Letta, the new leader of the centre-left group. The M5S has asked Conte to come in and renovate the anti-establishment group with a long-term horizon. The PD and the M5S were allied in backing Conte's second government until another member of the ruling coalition, ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centrist Italia Viva (IV), brought it down by pulling its support at the start of the year. Like almost all the parties in parliament, the PD and M5S are also currently supporting Premier Mario Draghi's executive. "It was a highly productive meeting," Conte told reporters after the talks. "We spoke about the vaccination plan and the need to support families, firms and workers. "A worksite is opening in which we must work to create the right synergy. "The PD is sure to be a preferential partner of the new M5S. "If you run alone, you are less effective. "There is a desire for dialogue, starting with the upcoming local elections, to find more effective solutions". Letta, also a former premier, agreed that the talks had gone well. "It was a first, highly positive face-to-face meeting of two exes who were both thrown into a new, exciting adventure, almost at the same time," said Letta via Twitter. (ANSA).