AstraZeneca batches set for Belgium checked

Mother donates liver, saves daughter, 3
ROME
24 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 24 - NAS health police inspected AstraZeneca vaccine batches bound for Belgium at a production plant at Anagni south of Rome at the weekend after the European Commission asked Premier Mario Draghi to do so, sources said Wednesday. Draghi informed Health Minister Roberto Speranz who instructed the Carabinieri hygiene unit to carry out the inspection. All outgoing batches are inspected by the NAS, the sources said. (ANSA).
